Kalka shocker: Advocate fatally stabs wife after argument over alcohol addiction, flees

A Kalka-based advocate fatally stabbed his wife, reportedly after an argument over his alcohol addiction, at their residence on Friday night. A Kalka-based advocate fatally stabbed his wife, reportedly after an argument over his alcohol addiction, at their residence on Friday night. (HT File)

The deceased has been identified as Bhavna Sharma of Kalka.

Experience Delhi’s rich history through a series of heritage walks with HT! Participate Now

The accused Abhishek Dutt, a lawyer at the Kalka tehsil office, is on the run.

As per the police, a call was received on Friday night about a woman being stabbed at her residence following which a team was dispatched to the spot.

On reaching there, the police team found Bhavna lying on the floor in a pool of blood. She was rushed to the Kalka civil hospital, where she was declared brought dead.

The woman’s father, Durga Dass, who resides in Jalandhar, said that around 9pm on Friday, he received a call from his 14-year-old granddaughter, stating that her father had stabbed her mother following an argument. When he reached the Kalka civil hospital, doctors told him that Bhavna had succumbed to stab injuries.

Dass further stated that Bhavna had married Abhishek in 2008 and the couple has two daughters. Due to Abhishek’s alcohol addiction, the couple had frequent fights and Abhishek also assaulted Bhavna on several occasions.

Dass said that he had even intervened a few times but in vain.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered at the Kalka police station. The body was handed over to family members after post-mortem examination. The cremation was carried out on Saturday.