Menu Explore
Search Search
Sunday, Sep 29, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kangana opposes Kullu ropeway project

ByHT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Sep 29, 2024 08:38 AM IST

Ranaut voiced her support for the local deity who has opposed the proposed ropeway project to Bijli Mahadev.

Actor-turned-politician and BJP’s Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut voiced her support for the local deity who has opposed the proposed ropeway project to Bijli Mahadev.

BJP MP Kangana Ranaut (PTI file)
BJP MP Kangana Ranaut (PTI file)

While participating in the Bijli Mahadev fair in Chansari village, located in the Kharahal valley of Kullu on Thursday, Kangana assured locals that the deity’s decision is paramount. She expressed her solidarity with the community regarding the proposed ropeway.

Residents had shared their concerns about the project, emphasising that both the community and the deity oppose it. Kangana stated, “The decision of the deity is supreme, and I fully support it. While modernity is important, the culture of our deities must take precedence. If the deity does not want it, we should not pursue such a project.”

She also mentioned, “I have already communicated to Union minister Nitin Gadkari that the locals do not want this project. I will not hesitate to raise this issue with him again if necessary.”

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, September 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On