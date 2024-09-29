Kangana opposes Kullu ropeway project

Actor-turned-politician and BJP’s Mandi MP Kangana Ranaut voiced her support for the local deity who has opposed the proposed ropeway project to Bijli Mahadev. BJP MP Kangana Ranaut (PTI file)

While participating in the Bijli Mahadev fair in Chansari village, located in the Kharahal valley of Kullu on Thursday, Kangana assured locals that the deity’s decision is paramount. She expressed her solidarity with the community regarding the proposed ropeway.

Residents had shared their concerns about the project, emphasising that both the community and the deity oppose it. Kangana stated, “The decision of the deity is supreme, and I fully support it. While modernity is important, the culture of our deities must take precedence. If the deity does not want it, we should not pursue such a project.”

She also mentioned, “I have already communicated to Union minister Nitin Gadkari that the locals do not want this project. I will not hesitate to raise this issue with him again if necessary.”