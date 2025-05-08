Kangra airport shut, uncertainty looms over IPL ties

As the Kangra airport was shut for 72 hours in the aftermath of “Operation Sindoor” by India, the civilian flights were cancelled on Wednesday. Airport authorities said 16 flight movements were scheduled at the airport on Wednesday and almost the same number on Thursday. (HT File)

With this, an air of uncertainty looms over the two upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) ties at the Himachal Pradesh cricket stadium in Dharamshala, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals on Thursday (May 8) and PBKS vs Mumbai Indians on May 11.

Airport director Dhirendra Singh said civilian flights are not allowed, and they issued a notice about the closure. “We beefed up security and the staff and security personnel are on alert,” he said.

Airport authorities said 16 flight movements were scheduled at the airport on Wednesday and almost the same number on Thursday. “In view of evolving airspace restrictions, all civilian flights to and from Kangra airport stand cancelled. Passengers are advised to check flight schedules with concerned airlines before heading to the airport,” the airport authorities said in a post on microblogging platform X.

Officials said the DC team has arrived for its match on May 8. The Kangra airport, located at Gaggal. around 10km from Dharamsala, is used by all teams coming here. This has cast doubts over MI’s travel plans.

Officials say they are yet to get directions about the matches. HPCA director Sanjay Sharma said, “BCCI will take call regarding these matches. We have not received any directive from the government or BCCI yet. We will comply with the directive issued from the government and BCCI.”