Kangra belt MLA played anchor’s role in cross-voting, alleges Sukhu

In a veiled attack on Sudhir Sharma, Himachal chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Thursday without naming anyone said that a former Congress minister and an MLA from Kangra belt played anchor's role in cross-voting during Rajya Sabha polls and betraying the government.

“During the Rajya Sabha elections, six rebel MLAs cross-voted in favour of the BJP candidate. On the day of voting on the budget, these six rebel MLAs left for Panchkula in a helicopter under the protection of the CRPF and Haryana Police. They were later shifted to Haridwar, Rishikesh and now were in Gurugram, busy making plans to topple the government in connivance with the BJP,” Sukhu said while addressing a public meeting at Palampur in Kangra on Thursday. Sukhu visited Palampur, Jaisinghpur and Sulah assembly constituencies on Thursday.

Sudhir Sharma, now disqualified Dharamshala MLA, was among the six Congress MLAs who cross-voted in favour of BJP in Rajya Sabha polls last month.

“I have a long political career of 35 years and have struggled to reach where I am now, but never conspired against the party”, Sukhu said, adding that he was used to such challenges and not afraid of such conspiracies.

Sukhu said, “If I am the chief minister today, it is because of the love and the faith of the people in me and the Congress party. The present government will last for five years and will work honestly in the service of the people and the development of the state and to accelerate the works, the period of the tender process has also been reduced from 51 days to 21 days.”

While addressing the public meeting, Sukhu said that the government was preparing a blueprint to promote tourism activities in Palampur. “Since the formation of the new government in the state, the development of Kangra district has been his priority, and we have pledged to make Kangra the ‘tourism capital’ of the state. To increase the footfall of domestic and international tourists, the Kangra airport is being also expanded to promote tourism,” he said.

Along with this, many important changes were being made in the fields of education and health sector. “The government has decided that it will not open health and educational institutions without proper staff, unlike the previous BJP government which did it for political gains nearing Vidhan Sabha elections” he said.

CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, during his one-day stay in Kangra district inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various development projects worth ₹509 crore in Palampur, Jaisinghpur and Sulah assembly constituencies. During this, he inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of development works worth a total of ₹140 crore in Jaisinghpur assembly constituency, ₹302 crore in Palampur constituency and about ₹66 crore in Sulah assembly constituency.

Making a series of announcements for Palampur constituency, CM announced adequate funds for Martyr Memorial in Palampur.