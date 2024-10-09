Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 09, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

KAP Sinha is Punjab’s new chief secretary, replaces Anurag Verma

ByHT Correspondent
Oct 09, 2024 03:23 PM IST

A 1992-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, Sinha is considered close to the AAP high command in Delhi.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Wednesday appointed KAP Sinha as the new chief secretary of Punjab, replacing Anurag Verma.

The Punjab government on Wednesday appointed KAP Sinha as its new chief secretary, replacing incumbent Anurag Verma. (HT file photo)
The Punjab government on Wednesday appointed KAP Sinha as its new chief secretary, replacing incumbent Anurag Verma. (HT file photo)

A 1992-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, Sinha will hold the additional charge of principal secretary, personnel, vigilance and general administration.

He is considered close to the AAP high command in New Delhi.

Sinha , who becomes the 43rd chief secretary of the state, was in the contention for the post in 2023 also when Verma, a 1993-batch IAS officer, was appointed instead.

Before his appointment as chief secretary, Sinha was special chief secretary, revenue, rehabilitation, disaster management, besides being the special chief secretary, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, horticulture and soil and water conservation.

Verma will now be holding the charges held by Sinha.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 09, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On