KAP Sinha is Punjab’s new chief secretary, replaces Anurag Verma

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government on Wednesday appointed KAP Sinha as the new chief secretary of Punjab, replacing Anurag Verma. The Punjab government on Wednesday appointed KAP Sinha as its new chief secretary, replacing incumbent Anurag Verma. (HT file photo)

A 1992-batch IAS officer of the Punjab cadre, Sinha will hold the additional charge of principal secretary, personnel, vigilance and general administration.

He is considered close to the AAP high command in New Delhi.

Sinha , who becomes the 43rd chief secretary of the state, was in the contention for the post in 2023 also when Verma, a 1993-batch IAS officer, was appointed instead.

Before his appointment as chief secretary, Sinha was special chief secretary, revenue, rehabilitation, disaster management, besides being the special chief secretary, agriculture and farmers’ welfare, horticulture and soil and water conservation.

Verma will now be holding the charges held by Sinha.