Karan Pratap Singh walks away with maiden Chandigarh PGTI Players Championship title

Karan Pratap Singh from Faridabad prevailed in a tight finish to claim his maiden victory at the ₹1 crore TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship that concluded at Chandigarh Golf Club on Saturday. Karan Pratap Singh receiving the winnercheque and trophy from (L- R) Chandigarh Golf Club captain, KS Sibia; PGTI CEO Uttam Singh Mundy and Chandigarh Golf Club president Col HS Chahal (retd). (HT Photo)

The 22-year-old’s win followed his career-best runner-up finish in Noida last week where he had lost in a playoff.

Karan (70-70-68-70), lying two shots off the lead in second place at the start of the day, posted a resolute two-under 70 on day four to tally 10-under 278 for the week that kept his nearest rivals at bay and helped him triumph by one shot.

Om Prakash Chouhan (72-70-69-68) of Mhow and Arjun Sharma (71-68-70-70) of Greater Noida were joint runners-up at matching totals of nine-under 279.

Karan had an action-packed front-nine where he made four birdies and three bogeys. His 30-feet birdie conversion on the third and a perfect 9-Iron tee shot on the eighth, where he narrowly missed a hole-in-one, were his standout moments on the front-nine.

The bespectacled Karan, who has an unconventional putting grip, referred to as the claw grip, kept himself in contention on a busy leaderboard with a birdie and bogey till the 15th. He finally broke away from the pack by making a quality chip-putt for birdie on the 17th. He made another great chip-putt, this time for par, after missing the green on the 18th to come home the champion.

Karan, who turned professional in 2019, took home the winner’s cheque worth ₹15 lakh to climb from sixth to third place in the TATA Steel PGTI Rankings as his season’s earnings moved to ₹33,34,463.

Jairaj Singh Sandhu (72) and Harendra Gupta (73) were the two Chandigarh golfers who finished inside the top-10 as both secured tied sixth place at six-under 282.