Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Karan Pratap Singh walks away with maiden Chandigarh PGTI Players Championship title

Karan Pratap Singh walks away with maiden Chandigarh PGTI Players Championship title

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 16, 2023 02:50 AM IST

The 22-year-old’s Karan Pratap Singh win in Chandigarh followed his career-best PGTI runner-up finish in Noida last week where he had lost in a playoff

Karan Pratap Singh from Faridabad prevailed in a tight finish to claim his maiden victory at the 1 crore TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship that concluded at Chandigarh Golf Club on Saturday.

Karan Pratap Singh receiving the winnercheque and trophy from (L- R) Chandigarh Golf Club captain, KS Sibia; PGTI CEO Uttam Singh Mundy and Chandigarh Golf Club president Col HS Chahal (retd). (HT Photo)
Karan Pratap Singh receiving the winnercheque and trophy from (L- R) Chandigarh Golf Club captain, KS Sibia; PGTI CEO Uttam Singh Mundy and Chandigarh Golf Club president Col HS Chahal (retd). (HT Photo)

The 22-year-old’s win followed his career-best runner-up finish in Noida last week where he had lost in a playoff.

Karan (70-70-68-70), lying two shots off the lead in second place at the start of the day, posted a resolute two-under 70 on day four to tally 10-under 278 for the week that kept his nearest rivals at bay and helped him triumph by one shot.

Om Prakash Chouhan (72-70-69-68) of Mhow and Arjun Sharma (71-68-70-70) of Greater Noida were joint runners-up at matching totals of nine-under 279.

Karan had an action-packed front-nine where he made four birdies and three bogeys. His 30-feet birdie conversion on the third and a perfect 9-Iron tee shot on the eighth, where he narrowly missed a hole-in-one, were his standout moments on the front-nine.

The bespectacled Karan, who has an unconventional putting grip, referred to as the claw grip, kept himself in contention on a busy leaderboard with a birdie and bogey till the 15th. He finally broke away from the pack by making a quality chip-putt for birdie on the 17th. He made another great chip-putt, this time for par, after missing the green on the 18th to come home the champion.

Karan, who turned professional in 2019, took home the winner’s cheque worth 15 lakh to climb from sixth to third place in the TATA Steel PGTI Rankings as his season’s earnings moved to 33,34,463.

Jairaj Singh Sandhu (72) and Harendra Gupta (73) were the two Chandigarh golfers who finished inside the top-10 as both secured tied sixth place at six-under 282.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
noida professional mhow greater noida faridabad victory playoff champion chandigarh golf club + 7 more
noida professional mhow greater noida faridabad victory playoff champion chandigarh golf club + 6 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, April 16, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out