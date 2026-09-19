Kargil body seeks new division, dist status for Sankoo, Shakar Chiktan

The Jamiat ul Ulama Isna Asharia, a prominent socio-religious body in Kargil, has written to the Ladakh chief secretary seeking the creation of a Kargil division and the grant of district status to the Sankoo and Shakar Chiktan regions of the union territory. The body said that the Kargil district itself has a population of 1,01,682 according to Census 2011 and is spread across numerous dispersed settlements. (HT Photo for representation)

“The demand is based not only on long-standing public aspirations but also on population, geography, administrative accessibility, development requirements and the strategic character of the Kargil region,” the memorandum said.

“The proposed restructuring of Ladakh into additional districts provides an appropriate opportunity to establish a Kargil administrative division as an effective intermediate administrative level,” it said.

The Jamiat ul Ulama Isna Asharia is a part of Kargil Democratic Alliance, which along with Leh Apex Body is fighting for statehood to Ladakh and constitutional protections to the region.

Five additional districts were created in Ladakh in April fulfilling a long pending demand of locals. Three districts—Nubra, Sham, and Changthang—were carved out of Leh, while Zanskar and Drass originated from Kargil.

The body said that the Kargil district itself has a population of 1,01,682 according to Census 2011 and is spread across numerous dispersed settlements.

The Sankoo area accounts for approximately 30,600 persons, while the Shakar-Chiktan area accounts for approximately 9,200 persons, based on the village-wise Census 2011 figures contained in the UT administration’s district proposal.

“In a high-altitude and geographically dispersed region, population figures must be considered together with distance, terrain and accessibility. A separate Kargil division would bring senior administrative coordination closer to the people, improve implementation of development programmes and reduce dependence on distant administrative centres,” the body said.

“Ladakh shares international borders with Pakistan and China, and the Union government’s border-management framework specifically recognises the need for infrastructure and development in remote border areas. Stronger civil administration in frontier regions complements security infrastructure by ensuring continuous governance, faster public-service delivery and stronger linkages between border communities and the administration,” it said.

The body said that district status would enable dedicated administrative institutions, focused development planning and faster delivery of essential services.