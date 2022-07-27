Kargil Vijay Diwas: Supreme sacrifice by soldiers will inspire youth, says Mann
Chandigarh : Chief minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that the supreme and unparallel sacrifice made by the valiant soldiers during the Kargil war will always inspire the youth to serve the country selflessly with missionary zeal and patriotic fervour.
Mann, who paid homage to soldiers at the War Memorial in Chandigarh, said that Kargil Vijay Diwas is a symbol of extraordinary valour of the Indian Armed forces as the Indian soldiers had scripted an unprecedented tale of sacrifice and heroism during this war. Their matchless bravery and heroism hardly find any parallel in the world history, he said while interacting with reporters on the sidelines of a function to mark the Kargil Vijay Diwas. Earlier, he laid a wreath at the War Memorial at the Bougainvillea Garden in Chandigarh and saluted the brave sons of Punjab who laid their lives during the Kargil Operations.
During a brief interaction with the young NCC Cadets and Lady Cadets of Mai Bhago Armed Forces Preparatory Institute, the CM exhorted them to join the armed forces to uphold the country’s sovereignty and integrity. He said that they can also become role models for the youth to imbibe a spirit of patriotism and nationalism amongst them. Cabinet Minister Fauja Singh Sarari, additional chief secretary to CM A Venu Prasad, additional special principal secretary Himanshu Jain and director, defence services Brig Satinder Singh (retd) were among those present.
