Karnal girl dies by suicide after Class 10 results announced

A 16-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide in Karnal as she was upset after finding out that she had failed in two subjects after the CBSE Class results were announced on Tuesday. Officials said that an autopsy was conducted, and the body handed over to the family. (HT File)

The eldest of three sisters, the girl checked the result online when she learnt that she failed and left home, when her parents were out for work.

Inspector Tarsem Kumar, in-charge, Karnal Sadar police station, said, “It has come to fore that the girl was upset due to the results in which she failed in Mathematics and Science subjects and was to face compartment exams. Due to this, she took this extreme step.”