Karnal: Government favours rice millers’ demands, says Agriculture minister

Haryana agriculture and farmer’s welfare minister Shyam Singh Rana on Tuesday said that the state government favours the farmers’ demand, days after the rice millers from across the state announced they would boycott custom-milled rice (CMR) operations for the upcoming Kharif procurement season next month. Rana, an MLA from Radaur, was in Karnal for the monthly meeting of the district public relations and grievance redressal committee. (HT)

The millers are upset because nearly 6 lakh metric tonnes (MT) of CMR worth ₹2800 crore is lying at rice mills, rejected by the Food Corporation of India (FCI).

Rana said that their demand is genuine and the FCI must purchase the pending stock.

“I’ve spoken to Union agriculture minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan and requested him to ensure the FCI purchases their stock. Chauhan said that he will speak to the Union minister of food, civil supplies and consumer affairs Prahlad Joshi regarding this,” the BJP leader said.

In response to a question about sugar prices, he said that the government has sufficient sugar stocks, but sugar can be imported if necessary to ensure availability.

Rana, an MLA from Radaur, was in Karnal for the monthly meeting of the district public relations and grievance redressal committee.

The minister resolved seven of the 12 complaints on the spot, and the remaining five were assigned to higher officials for re-investigation.

Earlier, he also chaired a meeting of the committee in Kaithal district.

Presiding over the meeting in Kurukshetra, development and panchayat department minister Krishan Lal Panwar, directed the deputy registrar of cooperative societies to cancel the proposal to recruit five employees for the Kirmach Cooperative Society and recover their salaries.

Rajesh Sharma, a resident of Kirmach village, had filed a complaint with the committee alleging that the five employees were recruited illegally.