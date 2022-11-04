Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Karnal man dies in court, kin holds protest

Karnal man dies in court, kin holds protest

chandigarh news
Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:17 AM IST

The deceased Pratap Singh of Chandron village died while he was appearing in the court in a cheque bounce case

Karnal man dies in court, kin holds protest
Karnal man dies in court, kin holds protest
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: A 50-year-old man on Thursday died under mysterious circumstances in a court here that led to a protest by his family accusing the police of negligence.

The deceased Pratap Singh of Chandron village died while he was appearing in the court in a cheque bounce case.

As per the information, Pratap had taken money from an arhtiya and could not return it and the latter had filed a case in this regard. The court sent him notices but he did not appear before the court. Thereafter, the court issued a conditional warrant against him and asked the police to provide the police assistance to the bailiff.

According to police, the court had issued a conditional warrant against Pratap. His health deteriorated in the court when he appeared before the court. He was taken to hospital where doctors declared him dead, police officials said.

Alleging that Pratap had died due to police torture, family members and relatives gathered here and held a protest, refusing to take the body for cremation and demanding action against the police officials.

Karnal deputy superintendent of police Mukesh Kumar reached the spot and pacified them, assuring them of a fair investigation in the case.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, November 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out