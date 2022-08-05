Karnal man killed, three of family injured in roof collapse
A 38-year-old man was killed and three members of his family sustained injuries after the roof of their house collapsed at Alipur Khalsa village in Karnal district in the wee hours on Thursday, the police said.
The family said that incessant rains for the past two days caused the roof collapse
The deceased has been identified as Rajbir (38) of Alipur Khalsa village of the district.
While Rajbir’s mother Sona Devi (66), and his two sons aged 5 and 7 sustained injuries and have been hospitalised.
According to the villagers, the incident took place at 2:30 am when the family members were sleeping in the house. The roof collapsed with a loud bang and the people gathered on the spot and took the victims out from the debris. They were rushed to a local hospital at Gharaunda but Rajbir was declared dead, the police said.
The police said that the body has been handed over to the family members after a post-mortem.
-
Nod to integrated management plan for conservation of J&K’s Wular Lake
With conservation efforts for Asia's second largest fresh water lake going at full pace, the J&K Wetland Authority has approved an integrated management plan for the waterbody. Spread across two north Kashmir districts, the lake provides 60% of Valley's fish and is the source of livelihood for thousands of people. This lake is the only drainage for river Jhelum, Arin and Madhumati.
-
Russian-origin man marries Ukrainian girlfriend in Dharamshala
Even though there is no end in sight for the Russia-Ukraine war, love continues to transcend borders. Sergei Novikov, an Israeli citizen of Russian-origin married his Ukrainian girlfriend Elona Bramoka in Dharamshala earlier this week. The two, who have been in relationship for two years had been living in Dharamkot village, known as the Tel Aviv of Himachal, for about a year. Vinod Sharma, the host family performed all the rituals including Elona's Kanyadan.
-
Ludhiana | SAD supremo Sukhbir Badal visits PAU students on protest
Shiromani Akali Dal supremo Sukhbir Singh Badal on Thursday visited the protesting students of Punjab Agricultural University and assured all possible help to them. Badal, who visited the PAU campus in the evening, said that a delegation of SAD leaders will meet the Punjab governor and take up the issue. Badal demanded that all vacant posts in the agriculture and horticulture departments be filled with immediate effect.
-
Missing man’s body recovered from canal near Karnal
The police recovered the body of a 37-year-old man from the Western Yamuna Canal near Karnal on Thursday. The police said that the deceased has been identified as a resident of Taraori town of Karnal district, Dharambir Singh. The family members told the police that Dharambir went missing on July 31. On Thursday, some persons spotted the body and they informed the police.
-
Chandigarh: Woman found hanging, man booked for dowry death
Two months after a 22-year-old woman's body was found hanging in her house in Sector 29 on June 7, police have booked her husband for dowry death. In his complaint to the police, the woman's father, who hails from Uttar Pradesh, said his daughter got married on April 17, 2017, and with her husband shifted to Chandigarh, where they started living in Sector 29. He continued to assault his daughter.
