Karnal man killed, three of family injured in roof collapse

A 38-year-old man was killed and three members of his family sustained injuries after the roof of their house collapsed at Alipur Khalsa village in Karnal district in the wee hours on Thursday, the police said.

The family said that incessant rains for the past two days caused the roof collapse

The deceased has been identified as Rajbir (38) of Alipur Khalsa village of the district.

While Rajbir’s mother Sona Devi (66), and his two sons aged 5 and 7 sustained injuries and have been hospitalised.

According to the villagers, the incident took place at 2:30 am when the family members were sleeping in the house. The roof collapsed with a loud bang and the people gathered on the spot and took the victims out from the debris. They were rushed to a local hospital at Gharaunda but Rajbir was declared dead, the police said.

The police said that the body has been handed over to the family members after a post-mortem.