Karnataka Hijab row: Muslim women being targeted, says Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema

Speaking on the Karnataka Hijab issue, Mutahida Majlis-e-Ulema (MMU), an amalgam of over 24 influential Islamic religious bodies and social institutions of Kashmir led by Mirwaiz Umar Farooq, on Thursday condemned what it said was a repeated assault and targeting of Muslim women in India.

The amalgam said that there seems to be a deliberate attempt by the “right wing Hindu segment to spread sectarian poison” in India with the minorities, especially Muslims, being at the receiving end of it . “This sectarianism is fuelled by prejudice and hatred,” the MMU said in a statement.

“Whether it is a deplorable and derogatory online campaign like Sulli and Bulli that deals against Muslim women or the attempt to keep them away from education by disallowing them to wear the Hijab to colleges and schools ,as in Karnataka , Muslim women in India are being repeatedly targeted and intimidated,” it said.

The statement said that the slogan of ‘Beti Bachao, Beti Padhaao’ completely rings hollow in the face of “such prejudice”. The MMU urged the authorities that like earlier, Muslim girls wearing Hijabs should be allowed to pursue their education in schools and colleges without hindrance.