Kashmir: 39 terrorists gunned down in last 3 months, says top cop
There has been a surge in anti-terror operations across Kashmir, with security forces gunning down 39 terrorists in three months, Vijay Kumar, inspector general of police in Kashmir, has said.
Most of the encounters took place in south Kashmir, according to official figures. “Among the 39 terrorists killed, 10 were foreigners,” Kumar said, and added that the security forces have also arrested 124 people with terror links. The counterterror operations came against the backdrop of an increase in targeted killings in the region.
Shabir Ahmad Mir, a village council chief from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, was gunned down by terrorists last week. On March 9, an independent sarpanch, Sameer Bhat, was shot dead on the outskirts of Srinagar. A week earlier, terrorists killed an independent panchayat member, Mohammad Yaqub Dar, in the Srandoo area of Kulgam.
Terrorists have also attacked security personnel, killing CRPF soldier Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi and army jawan Sameer Ahmad Malla this month. On Wednesday, three terrorists allegedly involved in the killing of Bhat and inspector Parvaiz Ahmad Dar were shot dead by security forces.
The spurt in encounters was a result of a well-established intelligence network, said security officials. “The killing of terrorists is the result of successful intelligence gathering and back-to-back operations. In some cases, the youngsters were arrested days after they joined terror outfits ranks,” an official familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. There has been a decrease in the number of youngsters joining terror outfits.
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Man stabbed to death after bike brushes against shop worker
The victim, Shiva, lived with his wife and two children in Naraina village. Shiva owned a few shops in Naraina village that he had rented out. Earlier, he worked with a finance company but lost his job during the Covid lockdown, his family told police.
On Holi, 2,456 booked for traffic violations
Of the 287 challans issued for traffic violations during Shab-e-Baraat celebrations, 248 were for riding two-wheelers without helmet and another 29 for triple riding.
