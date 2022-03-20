Kashmir: 39 terrorists gunned down in last 3 months, says top cop

There has been a surge in anti-terror operations across Kashmir, with security forces gunning down 39 terrorists in three months, Vijay Kumar, inspector general of police in Kashmir, has said.

Most of the encounters took place in south Kashmir, according to official figures. “Among the 39 terrorists killed, 10 were foreigners,” Kumar said, and added that the security forces have also arrested 124 people with terror links. The counterterror operations came against the backdrop of an increase in targeted killings in the region.

Shabir Ahmad Mir, a village council chief from south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, was gunned down by terrorists last week. On March 9, an independent sarpanch, Sameer Bhat, was shot dead on the outskirts of Srinagar. A week earlier, terrorists killed an independent panchayat member, Mohammad Yaqub Dar, in the Srandoo area of Kulgam.

Terrorists have also attacked security personnel, killing CRPF soldier Mukhtar Ahmad Dohi and army jawan Sameer Ahmad Malla this month. On Wednesday, three terrorists allegedly involved in the killing of Bhat and inspector Parvaiz Ahmad Dar were shot dead by security forces.

The spurt in encounters was a result of a well-established intelligence network, said security officials. “The killing of terrorists is the result of successful intelligence gathering and back-to-back operations. In some cases, the youngsters were arrested days after they joined terror outfits ranks,” an official familiar with the matter said on condition of anonymity. There has been a decrease in the number of youngsters joining terror outfits.