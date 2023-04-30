Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Threat on Srinagar-Jammu NH: Convoy movement SOPs upgraded after security meet

Threat on Srinagar-Jammu NH: Convoy movement SOPs upgraded after security meet

Kashmir additional director general of police Vijay Kumar chaired a high-level meeting with top security officials on the potential threat from Vehicle-Borne Improvised Explosive Devices (VBIEDs) and terror attack on Srinagar-Jammu national highway in Anantnag on Saturday. The meeting comes close to the heels of the Poonch terror attack in which the Army lost five jawans.

Trucks wait for the opening of Jammu-Srinagar national highway, on the outskirts of Jammu. (PTI File)

The meeting was attended by Major General Prashant Srivastava, general officer commanding (GOC), counter-insurgency Force Victor, IG CRPF Kashmir Ops Sector MS Bhatia, IG BSF Ashok Yadav, joint director IB, army’s sector commanders in south Kashmir, DIGs of police, CRPF, SSB, ITBP, CID and SSsP of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Awantipora. “During the meeting, potential threats from terrorists on the national highway were discussed in detail and more countermeasures were decided. The Standard operating procedure (SOP) of convoy movement was also discussed and accordingly upgraded. All field officers gave their assessment. ADGP Kashmir instructed all SSsP to focus on anti-terrorist operations, busting of terror modules by apprehending terrorist associates,” the spokesman said, adding that officers were specially tasked to generate preventive intelligence and share timely inputs amongst all stakeholders.

The spokesman said the GOC Victor force asked sector commanders to do extensive area domination at night also.

