News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Kashmir court orders revenue officer to stop interfering in brother’s marriage

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Sep 21, 2023 03:41 AM IST

Court orders him to pay ₹10 lakh to his sister-in-law on account of damage suffered by her due to living separately from her husband

A court in Kashmir has ordered a revenue officer to stop interfering in the matrimonial life of his brother and sister-in-law and ordered him to pay 10 lakh to his sister-in-law on account of damage suffered by her due to living separately from her husband.

A local Kashmir court ordered a revenue officer to stop interfering in his brother’s marriage. (HT FIle)
Judicial magistrate (first class), Baramulla, Manzoor Hussain also directed the revenue officer, Aijaz Ahmad Khuroo, who is a tehsildar at Drugmulla, to set free the husband of the aggrieved person Batoola Rafiq from his captivity.

Batoola Rafiq, along with her minor son, a resident of Sopore in north Kashmir, had approached the court in March 2023, with the allegations that her brother-in-law Aijaz Ahmad Khuroo was the main cause of the dispute between her and her husband. In her application filed under Section 12 of the Protection of Women from Domestic Violence Act, 2005, she alleged that Aijaz has confined her husband in his house and was preventing him from joining work as a teacher besides not allowing her and her son to meet Zameer, who is suffering from some mental ailment.

The court issued interim relief to the woman and her son and also took serious note of the allegations levelled against Aijaz of harassing his sister-in-law, creating a dispute between the couple, grabbing her and her husband’s entire property, and forcing her to leave the company of her husband.

The court urged the woman to approach the revenue authorities concerned for redressal of her grievances regarding the allegations that Aijaz has grabbed the share of her husband’s property left by his late father and the income generated out of the immovable property like orchard, shop and agricultural land.

