Kashmir gets winter ready as fresh snowfall keep mercury below normal

ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar
Nov 17, 2024 10:50 PM IST

The meteorological department centre in Srinagar said there was overnight snowfall in Gulmarg and rains in Kupwara while the weather improved during the day

The day temperatures remained several notches below normal in the Kashmir valley on Sunday after intermittent light snowfall over mountains and rains in the past two days.

People burn fallen leaves in autumn to make charcoal for use during winter in Srinagar. (AP)
The meteorological department (MeT) centre in Srinagar said there was overnight snowfall in Gulmarg and rains in Kupwara while the weather improved during the day.

“The weather improved as there were no rains or snowfall during the day but the temperatures fell below normal across the Valley,” a MeT official said, adding that the lowest day temperature was recorded in the ski resort town of Gulmarg at 3.5° C against a normal temperature of 9.2° C.

“During the night, Gulmarg recorded half an inch of snowfall besides the rains which brought down minimum temp to -1.8° C,” he said.

The summer capital of Srinagar also recorded a low day temperature of 14.7° C against a normal of 15.9° C.

“In South Kashmir’s Pahalgam, the day temperature was 12.2° C, while the night temperature plunged to -2° C,” the official said, adding that Kupwara in North Kashmir saw a maximum of 15.1° C against a normal of 16° C.

The MeT office has predicted dry weather till the evening of November 23. “On November 24, generally cloudy weather expected with light rain and snowfall over higher reaches at scattered places of Kashmir Division & isolated places of Jammu division,” the MeT said in an update.

“Tourists, trekkers and travellers are advised to follow admin and traffic advisory,’ it added.

