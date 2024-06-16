Kashmir markets abuzz with activity ahead of Eid

Shoppers thronged markets across Kashmir ahead of Eid al-Adha, the festival of sacrifice, as the city businesses installed special stalls to attract the customers. The sale of sacrificial animals was also underway ahead of Eid al-Adha. (Waseem Andrabi/HT)

Though there is a slump in overall business, the markets have witnessed a rush and jump in sales in the past week.

Kashmir Economic Alliance vice-president Tariq Ahmad said, “We have been witnessing a slump in business activities for the last three or four years, but now, the demand for bakery goods and readymade garments has also shot up manifold. Businesses related to tourism are also flourishing.”

In Srinagar, the markets were bustling with people making a beeline to the outlets selling apparels, shoes, bakery goods and jewellery. Even young men and women have been thronging cafes to purchase customised bakery goods.

The sale of sacrificial animals was also underway. “On Eid al-Adha, I usually sell my sheep in Srinagar owing to good demand. Buyers are looking for a healthy breed, which also fetches us good profit,” Saqiib Quershi, who had brought 10 sheeps from Kupwara said.

The rush in Srinagar markets including at the city centre of Lal Chowk and adjoining markets was also noticeable after months of slump in business.

“Earlier the customers were missing but from the last five days sales have jumped manifold. For us, the festival of Eid means big business and most of the shopkeepers are eagerly waiting for Eid festival,” Shahid Ahmad, who sells apparel at the posh Polo View Market, which after renovation has turned into the city’s most vogue shopping centre, said.

Jammu and Kashmir will be celebrating Eid al-Adha on Monday with Muslims going for the sacrifice of animals imitating the act of Prophet Ibrahim (AS).

The traders of Shehr-e-Khaas or Old City, however, complained that the Smart City repair works and closure of roads has affected their business.

“The government has dug up roads and drains, so customers avoid visiting markets in the Old City, resulting in losses to shopkeepers. Even on Eid, we don’t have shoppers,” Manzoor Ahmad, who deals with kitchenware items, said.