Kashmir revenue officer chargesheeted in 2022 graft case

The Jammu & Kashmir anti-corruption bureau (ACB) on Wednesday presented a chargesheet against a revenue officer and his touts in an alleged bribery case. The bribe money was recovered on spot, and chemical tests later confirmed the presence of phenolphthalein on the hands of accused touts. (iStock)

“J&K ACB presented chargesheet in case FIR no. 35/2022 registered under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 & Section 120-B IPC at ACB Police Station Srinagar against accused public servant namely Aijaz Ahmad Shegen, then patwari Halqa Khanyar Srinagar and his touts, in a bribery case before the Special Judge anti-corruption court Srinagar,” a spokesperson said.

The FIR was registered on Sep 01, 2022 on a written complaint alleging that the accused demanded ₹7,000 as bribe for issuance of revenue extracts in favour of the complainant.

“During trap proceedings two touts namely Showkat Ahmad Budoo and Mohammad Yousuf Dar were caught red-handed while accepting ₹7000/- as bribe on the demand of Patwari Halqa Khanyar from the complainant,” the spokesperson said.

The bribe money was recovered on spot, and chemical tests later confirmed the presence of phenolphthalein on the hands of accused touts.

“Based on the facts and circumstances together with cogent evidence brought on record, the investigation established the commission of offence u/s 7, 7A, 12, of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and Section 120-B of the IPC against the accused,” the spokesperson said.

After obtaining the requisite sanction for prosecution from the government, the chargesheet was presented before the court of special anti-corruption judge Srinagar for judicial determination.