Kashmir schools reopen after 3 months

The schools across the Himalayan valley opened in Kashmir on Friday after nearly three months of winter vacations. “As winter zone students join their schools after winter break, I wish them success for the session and future,” said education minister, Sakina Itoo. Students heading towards their schools in Srinagar on Friday. (ANI)

The schools had closed in a staggered manner in December 2024. The classes up to 5th standard in Kashmir schools were closed for winter vacation from December 10 while class 6 to 12 were closed from December 16.

While the schools were scheduled to open from March 1, fresh rains and snowfall in Kashmir prompted the education authorities to extend the winter vacations by around a week.

From early morning the students from private as well as government schools could be seen rushing to their respective educational institutions. Many parents were accompanying their wards to drop them into the school buses at bus stops early morning.

“For the first day we took a relaxed approach towards the studies so that the students adjust to the new environment after three months of break. Besides, the attendance was also average owing to Friday, which is a half day of teaching in the valley,” said Mohammad Anees, a teacher in Srinagar.

At many schools across the Kashmir division, the teachers used engaging methods to welcome the students back. The students were presented with gifts, toffees and sweets while a variety of fun-filled recreational activities were organized to ease the students back into the school routine after an extended winter break.

Transport commissioner Vishesh Paul Mahajan has issued a notice directing all school authorities to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras in school buses for enhanced student safety by March 31. He has directed for launch of special drives from April 1 to verify compliance.