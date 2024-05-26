Kashmiri Pandits vote for ‘dignified return’ to their native land

Hounded out of Kashmir over three decades ago, the internally displaced Kashmiri Pandits on Saturday cast their votes at 34 polling stations in Jammu, Udhampur and Delhi with a hope to return to their native land. Kashmiri Pandits show their id cards as they wait in a queue to cast their vote for the Lok Sabha elections, in Anantnag on Saturday. (ANI)

“Following mass exodus of the community in 1990, I along with my family also migrated to Ramban. For the past over 34 years we have been living like refugees, but we have been taking part in the electoral process with a hope that someday a government, strong enough in its resolve, would take us back to our homes in Kashmir,” said Samir Koul, 47, a migrant voter at a special polling station in Udhampur.

He exuded confidence that the new government at the Centre would initiate some concrete measures to ensure a dignified return of the Pandit community.

Sucheta Dhar, 49, a woman voter at a booth in Jammu’s Jagti township, said, “Wherever you go, whatever you do but your roots always attract you. Everyone loves his or her home. Our land, orchards and houses have been lying there for years now. I have also cast my vote with the hope to return to land in Kashmir”.

She further said, “If the government comes up with foolproof security arrangements for us, we are ready to return. However, targeted killings are still taking place in Kashmir.”

Thirty-four years on, the wounds of separation from their roots have not healed for the 3.50 lakh internally displaced community, which has not scattered across the country and abroad.

A 73-year-old Kashmiri Pandit, ML Ticku, said he also voted for return to his homeland.

Ticku’s eldest son was shot dead by the terrorists at Shopian bus stand in 1990.

“I still remember the day when my eldest son was shot dead at the bus stand. We had to flee our home in the dead of night leaving behind a big orchard, a four storeyed house and a thriving business,” he said.

He said that the wounds of losing a son and leaving behind home and hearth can never be healed.

Over 26,000 Kashmiri Pandit voters were eligible to vote at 34 polling stations for the Anantnag Lok Sabha constituency that went to the polls under sixth phase of the general elections on Saturday.

The newly created Anantnag-Poonch-Rajouri Lok Sabha constituency spans across south Kashmir and Pir Panjal region covering districts of Anantnag, Kulgam, Shopian, Rajouri, and Poonch.

The relief and rehabilitation commissioner (migrants), Dr Arvind Karwani said, “In view of hot weather conditions, all arrangements like shades, water, electricity, wheelchairs, seating arrangements and security were made.

“Since they are a scattered population, transport arrangements to ferry the migrant voters to polling stations were also made,” he added.

With Anantnag constituency going to polls in the sixth phase, general elections would come to an end in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The union territory has five Lok Sabha constituencies.