Kashyap community will get respect, political participation in Cong government, says Hooda

Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Udhay Bhan participated in a state-level Kashyap Samaj conference held in Gharaunda, Karnal, as the chief guest on Sunday. Hooda said the upliftment of backward classes has always been the priority of Congress. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

He assured the Kashyap community that they would be given proper respect and political participation in the Congress government. No stone will be left unturned for the honour and respect of the community when the party comes to power, he added.

“BC-A and BC-B categories were formed during the Congress tenure to provide full benefits of various welfare schemes and reservations to the backward classes,” he said.