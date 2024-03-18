 Kashyap community will get respect, political participation in Cong government, says Hooda - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game

Kashyap community will get respect, political participation in Cong government, says Hooda

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 18, 2024 06:56 AM IST

He assured the Kashyap community that they would be given proper respect and political participation in the Congress government

Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Udhay Bhan participated in a state-level Kashyap Samaj conference held in Gharaunda, Karnal, as the chief guest on Sunday.

Hooda said the upliftment of backward classes has always been the priority of Congress. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
Hooda said the upliftment of backward classes has always been the priority of Congress. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)

He assured the Kashyap community that they would be given proper respect and political participation in the Congress government. No stone will be left unturned for the honour and respect of the community when the party comes to power, he added.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

Hooda said the upliftment of backward classes has always been the priority of Congress.

“BC-A and BC-B categories were formed during the Congress tenure to provide full benefits of various welfare schemes and reservations to the backward classes,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Kashyap community will get respect, political participation in Cong government, says Hooda
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, March 18, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On