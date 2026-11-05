Kataria inaugurates vocational labs at GMSSS-10 in Chandigarh

Punjab governor and UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday inaugurated a front office lab and a food production lab at Government Model Senior Secondary School (GMSSS), Sector 10, aimed at providing students practical training and employment-oriented skills. Addressing students, the administrator encouraged them to develop practical skills, confidence and self-reliance through everyday activities . (HT File)

During his visit, Kataria also felicitated winners of the state-level Inclusive Theatre Festival 2026, watched a fencing demonstration by students and witnessed a performance by the winning theatre team. He also visited the school’s Atal Tinkering Lab and appreciated students’ innovations.

The newly inaugurated facilities will provide practical training in front office operations, food production, nutrition and dietetics, in line with the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020.

Addressing students, the administrator encouraged them to develop practical skills, confidence and self-reliance through everyday activities and respect all kinds of work. He also urged them to stay away from drugs and focus on education, arts, innovation and other constructive activities.

The state-level Inclusive Theatre Festival was held from October 12 to 14 at PM SHRI Government Girls Model Senior Secondary School, Sector 18, with around 300 students, including children with special needs (CWSN), from 20 cluster schools participating.

Cluster 13 secured the first position, followed by Cluster 19 and Cluster 11. The winning team will represent Chandigarh at the regional-level festival on November 18, with the national-level festival scheduled in Delhi on December 3.

Education secretary Prerna Puri and director of school education Nitish Singla were also present.