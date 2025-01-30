Kataria slams low conviction rate in Chandigarh, demands improvement

With numerous criminal cases, especially POCSO, of UT police falling flat in court, UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria on Wednesday emphasised the need to improve the conviction rate. Kataria highlighted the importance of reviewing past judgments and analysing the reasons behind acquittals to strengthen future prosecutions. UT administrator Gulab Chand Kataria flagged off newly introduced forensic investigation van, equipped with state-of-the-art forensic tools, which will allow police to gather evidence, process crime scenes, and conduct initial investigations directly at the crime site. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

The administrator made these remarks during a visit to the Chandigarh Police headquarters, where he conducted a comprehensive review of the functioning of all police units.

The visit was aimed at assessing the operational efficiency and effectiveness of the city’s police force in maintaining law and order, ensuring public safety, traffic management, and addressing the growing security challenges of the region.

Kataria was given a thorough presentation and briefing on the performance, challenges, and achievements of each police unit. This included the work done by various branches, such as crime investigation, traffic management, law enforcement, and community outreach. Each unit’s contributions were highlighted, showcasing their efforts in reducing crime, managing the flow of traffic and fostering better relationships with the community.

The traffic police presented initiatives aimed at addressing the growing concerns related to pedestrian safety, traffic congestion, and parking management.

During his visit, Kataria expressed appreciation for the increased conviction in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act cases. He commended the efforts of UT police in tackling drug-related crimes and encouraged the staff to continue strengthening their fight against the drug menace.

He took particular note of the initiatives focused on engaging with the community, such as awareness campaigns, crime prevention workshops, and youth outreach programmes. He encouraged the continuation and expansion of such events, which are vital for creating a safer and more co-operative environment for citizens.

Forensic investigation vans flagged off

During the visit, the UT administrator flagged off newly introduced forensic investigation van, equipped with state-of-the-art forensic tools, which will allow police to gather evidence, process crime scenes, and conduct initial investigations directly at the crime site. This innovation is expected to significantly improve response times and the quality of investigations.

Another significant development was the inauguration of the “Central Malkhana”, a modernised facility for the secure storage and management of drugs and other contraband seized under NDPS Act. The facility, with enhanced security measures and an organised inventory system, will ensure the integrity of evidence handling and reduce the risk of tampering.

This development is expected to streamline the process of investigations and court proceedings by improving the tracking and management of case-related materials.

During the visit, unveiling of a book on new criminal laws, showcasing the pioneering efforts of UT police in the successful implementation of the three new laws and becoming a role model for other states, was also done. Chandigarh traffic police calendar was also unveiled.