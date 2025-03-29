Kathua encounter: Constable Balwinder’s sacrifice upholds three-generation legacy of valour

A pall of gloom descended on the house of constable Balwinder Singh Chib at Kanachak in Kathua district. Chib’s sacrifice carries forward a legacy of courage that has endured for three generations. A pall of gloom descended on the house of constable Balwinder Singh Chib at Kanachak in Kathua district. Chib’s sacrifice carries forward a legacy of courage that has endured for three generations. (HT Photo)

With his death, the Chib family has lost four members across three generations in the line of duty. According to the local residents of Chib’s native village -- Kanachak -- the family is venerated for its history of sacrifices and patriotism.

Chib was one among four bravehearts of the Jammu and Kashmir Police, who made supreme sacrifices in the line of duty during an intense gunfight with heavily armed Jaish terrorists at Jakhole village in Kathua on Thursday.

“We are proud of Balwinder Singh Chib. He has made supreme sacrifice for the nation. Infact, the entire nation can never pay back the debt of this family. Balwinder’s family has made four supreme sacrifices for this nation,” said Raj Kumar, a mourner at his house.

Kumar said that Balwinder’s family has a history of supreme sacrifices for the nation.

Recalling the Chib family’s long history of sacrifice, former sarpanch of Chak Hariya village Deewan Singh said, “During World War I, Balwinder’s great grandfather, Prakash Singh Chib, was awarded the Victoria Cross for his bravery before attaining martyrdom. Prakash Singh Chib’s brother, Shankar Singh Chib, also laid down his life, earning honourable recognition.” Balwinder’s uncle, Pritam Singh Chib, who served in the Border Security Force, was martyred in the line of duty.

“Now, Balwinder has lost his life becoming the fourth martyr from the family. It is an unparalleled legacy of courage and sacrifice,” he said.

Balwinder is survived by his wife, two children, an old mother and a younger brother.

Balwinder’s mother and wife besides sister-in-law were inconsolable. His younger brother refused to speak.

Similarly, heart wrenching scenes were witnessed at the house of constable Tariq Ahmed at their house in Reasi district.

Tariq’s sister wept profusely.

Besides Balwinder and Tariq, two other constables have also sacrificed their lives. One of them has been identified as constable Jaswant Singh of Londi in Hiranagar tehsil of Kathua district.

-- With PTI inputs