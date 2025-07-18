Search
Friday, Jul 18, 2025
New Delhi oC

Kavinder Gupta takes oath as Ladakh lieutenant governor, promises tourism boost

ByAsian News International
Published on: Jul 18, 2025 04:00 pm IST

Says there has been a lot of discrimination against Ladakh and adds he wants to take Ladakh to a stage where it will be named among the top states for tourism.

Shortly after taking oath as the lieutenant governor of Ladakh, Kavinder Gupta on Friday assured people of the Union Territory that work for its development would be done unitedly and it would be among the top states in tourism.

BJP leader Kavinder Gupta taking oath as the new lieutenant governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, in Leh on Friday. Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh high court chief justice Arun Palli administered him the oath. (ANI Photo)
BJP leader Kavinder Gupta taking oath as the new lieutenant governor of the Union Territory of Ladakh, in Leh on Friday. Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh high court chief justice Arun Palli administered him the oath. (ANI Photo)

Speaking to the press, Gupta said, “We will work unitedly for the development of Ladakh. There has been a lot of discrimination against Ladakh. We want to take Ladakh to a stage where it will be named among the top states for tourism.”

On July 17, Gupta after being appointed as the LG expressed his gratitude to President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP workers, asserting that he would try to fulfil the expectations of the Centre.

He was felicitated by BJP workers in Jammu on Wednesday.

A former deputy chief minister of Jammu and Kashmir, Gupta said, “I thank the President, PM Modi and party workers who made all this possible and supported me throughout. The national leadership has a lot of expectations, and I will try to fulfil them.”

President Droupadi Murmu had accepted the resignation of Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (retd) as the lieutenant governor of Ladakh and appointed Gupta as his successor on July 14.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Kavinder Gupta takes oath as Ladakh lieutenant governor, promises tourism boost
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On