Kejriwal should clear his stand on SYL canal: Haryana CM Khattar

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Saturday that it is the responsibility of the Punjab government to respect the Supreme Court’s order and complete the construction of the Sutlej-Yamuna-Link canal. Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar during an event in New Delhi on Saturday. (HT photo)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is politicising the issue, and during his visit to Haryana, Delhi chief minister and AAP’s national convener Arvind Kejriwal should clarify his stance on the SYL canal, the chief minister said during an interaction with the media at the India International Centre in New Delhi.

On October 4, the Supreme Court asked the Centre to survey the portion of land in Punjab which was allocated for the construction of part of the SYL canal in the state and make an estimate of the extent of construction carried out there.

The SYL canal was conceptualised for effective allocation of water from the Ravi and Beas rivers. The project envisaged a 214-km canal, of which a 122-km stretch was to be constructed in Punjab and the remaining 92 km in Haryana.

Haryana has completed the project in its territory but Punjab, which launched the construction work in 1982, shelved it subsequently.

Meanwhile, Khattar said ‘One Nation, One Election’ is a good proposal and denied speculation about early polls in his state.

About surge in number of incidents of farm fires, the chief minister said a significant number of Haryana’s farmers are engaged in paddy cultivation, but the state government is working to find alternatives to crop stubble burning to address the issue effectively.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!