Kejriwal slams Centre for third fuel price hike in 10 days, terms it ‘slow poison’

Aam Aadmi Party national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday targeted the central government over the third hike in fuel prices within 10 days, terming the development “slow poison” for citizens. Questioning why the Centre was refusing import of cheaper oil and gas offers from Russia and Iran, the AAP chief appealed to citizens to share through comments and direct messages . (X)

Sharing a video on X, Kejriwal said, “Today again, the government of India has increased the prices of petrol and diesel. This is the third increase in the last 10 to 15 days. The government is giving people ‘slow poison’. In the last 10 to 15 days, petrol and diesel prices have increased by nearly ₹4 to ₹5 per litre. The prices of gas cylinders have also risen sharply.”

He elaborated, “People are finding it difficult to run their households. People are scared and in shock. They don’t know how much more the government is going to increase petrol and diesel prices in the coming days. Rumours are spreading everywhere that prices will rise much further, that petrol may reach ₹150. Nobody knows how high it will go. When people ask the government, the government says nothing.”

Questioning why the Centre was refusing import of cheaper oil and gas offers from Russia and Iran, the AAP chief appealed to citizens to share through comments and direct messages whether India should purchase fuel from the two countries at lower prices.

“This country belongs to all of us, not to these leaders or any political party. This is a nation of 140 crore people. If we raise our voices together, the government will have to listen. I want people to send me their views through the comment box or DM and tell me whether the Government of India should purchase cheaper oil and gas from Iran and Russia or not,” he said.