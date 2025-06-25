Kejriwal trying to run Punjab like East India Company: SAD

The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Tuesday condemned the Aam Aadmi Party-led Punjab government’s move to recruit 22 “outsiders” in the Punjab Development Commission to run 10 key state departments and alleged that AAP convener Arvind Kejriwal was trying to run Punjab like the East India Company. In a statement issued here, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “The notification omitted any requirement for Punjabi proficiency or preference for Punjabis, clearing the path for recruitment of AAP cronies.” (HT File)

In a statement issued here, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, “Not only was the AAP high command taking over the entire governance by formation of this Punjab Development Commission but also plundering Punjab’s treasury by hiring outsiders at salaries ranging from ₹3.30 lakh per month for advisers and ₹2.65 lakh per month for digital per communication officers”.

He said these departments include agriculture, jobs and economy, education and skilling, health and social welfare, power, infrastructure, culture and tourism, state finances, governance and monitoring evaluation and learning.

He said, “The notification omitted any requirement for Punjabi proficiency or preference for Punjabis, clearing the path for recruitment of AAP cronies.” He said this was the “same pattern of Delhi-based appointments of Punjab CM’s advisers and chairpersons of corporations and boards”.

“It is high time for CM Bhagwant Mann to step down or get ready to face strong protests,” he added.