Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Khadi Gram Udyog Board in-charge, computer operator held for graft
chandigarh news

Khadi Gram Udyog Board in-charge, computer operator held for graft

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has registered two cases and arrested three persons, including the Khadi Gram Udyog Board in-charge and computer operator, for taking 30,000 bribe
A spokesperson of the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau said the accused Khadi Gram Udyog Board in-charge in Panipat, Anil Kumar, and computer operator Vijay Kumar were arrested for accepting <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>20,000 as a bribe. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
A spokesperson of the Haryana State Vigilance Bureau said the accused Khadi Gram Udyog Board in-charge in Panipat, Anil Kumar, and computer operator Vijay Kumar were arrested for accepting 20,000 as a bribe. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)
Published on Jul 21, 2022 02:42 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has registered two cases and arrested three persons, including the Khadi Gram Udyog Board in-charge and computer operator, for taking 30,000 bribe. The spokesperson of the bureau said that in the first case, the accused Khadi Gram Udyog Board in-charge in Panipat, Anil Kumar, and computer operator Vijay Kumar were arrested for accepting 20,000 as a bribe in lieu of uploading the score card of the complainant on Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) portal to issue 25 lakh loan through the board for dairy business. Accused Anil Kumar also holds the additional charge of district Jind and Sonepat. In this regard, a case has been registered against them at the bureau’s police station in Karnal.

Other short stories

Palwal resident caught taking bribe

Chandigarh In another case, Yusuf Khan, a resident of district Palwal, has been caught red-handed while taking a bribe of 10,000 in lieu of getting the registration of a plot done in Hathin tehsil. According to the complainant, Yusuf demanded 1,000 for himself, 1,500 for the computer operator, 3,500 for the tehsildar and the remaining amount of 4,000 as a government registration fee. A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused in Faridabad and further investigation is on.

HSVP junior engineer held for taking 50,000 bribe

Karnal A junior engineer of the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP), Panipat, has been arrested by the state vigilance bureau for allegedly taking a bribe of 50,000 from a contractor for clearing his pending bills. The vigilance official said that the accused, identified as Sunil Mehla, was posted in Panipat. Sachin Kumar, inspector, vigilance, said that the complainant, Rajesh Kumar of Chulkana village, approached the bureau alleging that the JE was allegedly demanding a bribe to clear the bill of work done by him. He said that after receiving the complaint, a team led by inspector Sumit Kumar was formed and the accused was arrested red-handed while taking 50,000 as a bribe. The accused has been booked under the Prevention of Corruption Act at the Karnal police station and will be produced in court, he added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • The decision to oppose Centre’s MSP panel was taken at a meeting of the Haryana SKM members here and they unanimously decided to hold fresh protests from July 31 by blocking all key highways and railway tracks of the state for four hours. (HT Photo)

    Haryana SKM unit opposes Centre’s MSP panel; to join countrywide protests on July 31

    Terming the 29-member panel set up by the Centre to make minimum support price more effective and transparent “misleading”, the Haryana unit of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Wednesday announced to oppose the MSP committee by joining the countrywide protests on July 31. Yogendra Yadav of the SKM said that all the morcha members from Haryana have unanimously decided that Haryana farmers will also support the SKM's protest call on July 31.

  • Over 25,000 youths registered for Agnipath recruitment in Kangra, Chamba. (HT File)

    Over 25,000 register for Agnipath recruitment in Kangra, Chamba

    More than 25,000 youths from Kangra and Chamba districts have applied under the armed forces' new recruitment scheme, Agnipath, deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal said. Jindal said the preparations have been started for the recruitment rally, which is scheduled to take place between September 11 to 24, at the Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, Palampur, campus, adding that the sub-divisional officer, Palampur, has been directed to put in place all necessary arrangements.

  • The Himachal Pradesh HC pulled up the state government over the issue of littering at Atal Tunnel. (iStockphoto)

    HC pulls up Himachal government over littering at Atal Tunnel

    Blurb: Issues notice to various departments highlighting inadequate arrangement of dustbins, public utilities The Himachal Pradesh high court issued a notice to the state government's chief secretary, Lahaul Spiti deputy commissioner, principal secretary (Tourism), state pollution board, Border Road Organisation and others in a case pertaining to littering near the Atal Tunnel. The construction of the tunnel was completed by the Border Road Organisation under the Union ministry of defence.

  • Fruit growers stage a protest alleging government apathy towards the issues of the apple belt farmers at Theog, Shimla. (HT Photo)

    Farmer protests sweep apple belt in poll-bound Himachal

    Braving the inclement weather conditions, scores of farmers, particularly fruit growers, staged a protest in the apple-growing regions across the poll-bound state. On a call given by Samyukt Kisan Manch – comprising 14 fruit, vegetable and farmers unions, farmers stepped out to stage the protest, with demonstrations being organised in Rohru, Theog, Kotkhai, Narkanda, Rampur, Nirmand, Ani, Kinnaur, Mandi and other parts of the Shimla district.

  • Two former Jammu and Kashmir CMs Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti lambasted the Lt Governor-led administration for failing to provide jobs to youth. (AP)

    Admn’s claims of providing jobs to 30,000 Jammu and Kashmir youth false: Omar, Mehbooba

    Two former J&K chief ministers (CMs) Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti lambasted the Lt Governor-led administration for failing to provide justice to youth who appeared in various recruitment examinations in the Union territories. National Conference vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said that even those selected for the post of finance account assistant are struggling for justice.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, July 21, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out