Khadi Gram Udyog Board in-charge, computer operator held for graft
The Haryana State Vigilance Bureau has registered two cases and arrested three persons, including the Khadi Gram Udyog Board in-charge and computer operator, for taking ₹30,000 bribe. The spokesperson of the bureau said that in the first case, the accused Khadi Gram Udyog Board in-charge in Panipat, Anil Kumar, and computer operator Vijay Kumar were arrested for accepting ₹20,000 as a bribe in lieu of uploading the score card of the complainant on Prime Minister Employment Generation Programme (PMEGP) portal to issue ₹25 lakh loan through the board for dairy business. Accused Anil Kumar also holds the additional charge of district Jind and Sonepat. In this regard, a case has been registered against them at the bureau’s police station in Karnal.
Other short stories
Palwal resident caught taking bribe
HSVP junior engineer held for taking ₹50,000 bribe
-
Haryana SKM unit opposes Centre’s MSP panel; to join countrywide protests on July 31
Terming the 29-member panel set up by the Centre to make minimum support price more effective and transparent “misleading”, the Haryana unit of the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on Wednesday announced to oppose the MSP committee by joining the countrywide protests on July 31. Yogendra Yadav of the SKM said that all the morcha members from Haryana have unanimously decided that Haryana farmers will also support the SKM's protest call on July 31.
-
Over 25,000 register for Agnipath recruitment in Kangra, Chamba
More than 25,000 youths from Kangra and Chamba districts have applied under the armed forces' new recruitment scheme, Agnipath, deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal said. Jindal said the preparations have been started for the recruitment rally, which is scheduled to take place between September 11 to 24, at the Chaudhary Sarwan Kumar Himachal Pradesh Agriculture University, Palampur, campus, adding that the sub-divisional officer, Palampur, has been directed to put in place all necessary arrangements.
-
HC pulls up Himachal government over littering at Atal Tunnel
Blurb: Issues notice to various departments highlighting inadequate arrangement of dustbins, public utilities The Himachal Pradesh high court issued a notice to the state government's chief secretary, Lahaul Spiti deputy commissioner, principal secretary (Tourism), state pollution board, Border Road Organisation and others in a case pertaining to littering near the Atal Tunnel. The construction of the tunnel was completed by the Border Road Organisation under the Union ministry of defence.
-
Farmer protests sweep apple belt in poll-bound Himachal
Braving the inclement weather conditions, scores of farmers, particularly fruit growers, staged a protest in the apple-growing regions across the poll-bound state. On a call given by Samyukt Kisan Manch – comprising 14 fruit, vegetable and farmers unions, farmers stepped out to stage the protest, with demonstrations being organised in Rohru, Theog, Kotkhai, Narkanda, Rampur, Nirmand, Ani, Kinnaur, Mandi and other parts of the Shimla district.
-
Admn’s claims of providing jobs to 30,000 Jammu and Kashmir youth false: Omar, Mehbooba
Two former J&K chief ministers (CMs) Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti lambasted the Lt Governor-led administration for failing to provide justice to youth who appeared in various recruitment examinations in the Union territories. National Conference vice-president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah said that even those selected for the post of finance account assistant are struggling for justice.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics