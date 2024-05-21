Khaira’s anti-migrant remarks: INDIA bloc insulted Biharis, says PM; Cong distances self

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday targeted the Congress over Sukhpal Singh Khaira’s remarks against migrants, prompting the grand old party to distance itself from the comments. Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a rally in Motihari, Bihar, on Tuesday. (HT photo)

Addressing a rally in Bihar’s Maharajganj, the PM, without naming Khaira, said, “They (INDIA bloc) are insulting Bihar people. The Congress leader is close to the royal family. He says people from Bihar should be boycotted, divested of all rights in Punjab and should not be allowed to purchase house there, but the royal family remains mum over it. Their mind is full of such hatred.”

In another rally in Motihari earlier in the day, PM Modi said, “The divisive politics of the Congress and the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) would do no good to anyone. The Congress has been wiped out in Bihar and so they are making such utterances in revenge and now it is the turn of RJD.”

Meanwhile, Partap Singh Bajwa, leader of Opposition in Punjab assembly, said it was imperative to underscore the unwavering commitment of the Congress to the core tenets of inclusivity and democracy. “Khaira’s assertion echoes merely a personal standpoint. It is with firm conviction that we affirm the right of every individual to live, work and engage in the electoral process across the expanse of our nation,” he said.

According to Bajwa, “The party’s longstanding ethos is rooted in the cherished belief of unity amidst diversity. We stand as guardians of our nation’s rich tapestry of composite culture and social fabric, steadfastly committed to safeguarding it against any threat.”

Bajwa further stated, “We call upon every citizen to embrace their constitutional rights with pride and contribute towards the realisation of our shared vision of a harmonious and inclusive society.”

Sukhpal Singh Khaira, fielded by the Congress from Sangrur, had recently said the migrants should have neither voting rights in Punjab nor be given government jobs. He had also said that the migrants shouldn’t be allowed to purchase land in the state.

A day ago, BJP’s Purvanchal wing said it would file a complaint with the Election Commission of India regarding it. It had said the party would hold protests against the Congress across Punjab in response to his comments.