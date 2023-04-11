Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Compensation for crop damage: Farmers block Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway near Samrala

Compensation for crop damage: Farmers block Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway near Samrala

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 11, 2023 11:23 PM IST

Seeking girdawari of damaged crops due to rain and compensation for the last year’s damaged paddy crops, farmers from Khanna on Tuesday staged a protest against the state government and blocked the Dyalpura bypass at the Ludhiana-Chandigarh highway.

Farmers staging a protest at the Samrala-Chandigath highway in Samrala on Tuesday. (HT Photo)
The commuters faced inconvenience due to the protest as vehicles were stuck in traffic and police had to divert the traffic on alternative routes.

Meanwhile, a video emerged on social networking sites in which an ambulance was stuck in the jam. The driver had to drive the ambulance from inner roads in adjoining villages to take the patient to hospital.

The protest ended their agitation in the evening following an appeal from the police.

Hardeep Singh, district president of Bharti Kisan Union (kadian), said that rain has caused heavy damage to the crops. Chief minister Bhagwant Mann is making claims of compensation to the affected farmers, but till now no officer has contacted the farmers for girdawari.

The farmers alleged that they are not getting minimum support price (MSP) of mustard crop in the mandis. As the wheat crop has been damaged due to rain, the government should buy the crops with 16% moisture level, he said.

