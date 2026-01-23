Khanna police bust drug network being run from jail

The Khanna Police have achieved a major breakthrough by busting an inter-district drug trafficking racket that was being operated from inside a jail. The investigation has revealed that a jailed accused was running an organised heroin supply network using a mobile phone, while his family members managed the drug proceeds outside. The Khanna Police have achieved a major breakthrough by busting an inter-district drug trafficking racket that was being operated from inside a jail. The investigation has revealed that a jailed accused was running an organised heroin supply network using a mobile phone, while his family members managed the drug proceeds outside. (Representational image)

Khanna Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Darpan Ahluwalia stated that Sunil Kumar alias Bachhi, a resident of Samrala who is currently lodged in jail, was operating the drug network from behind bars by illegally using a mobile phone. Shockingly, his mother was handling the drug money from home, ensuring smooth financial operations of the illegal trade.

Police officials stated that the network had been active for a long time and was supplying heroin across multiple districts of Punjab. Given the gravity of the case, Sunil Kumar alias Bachhi was brought on a production warrant. During questioning, the mobile phone used inside the jail was recovered, which was being used to coordinate drug supply, financial transactions, and communication with other gang members.

The racket came to light on January 6 when Khanna Police, during a special checking operation, arrested Angrej Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran, and Jashanpreet Singh, a resident of Bathinda, along with their car. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 4 kg 215 grams of heroin, prompting a deeper probe into the case.