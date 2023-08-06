Won’t allow our soil to be used for creating communal divide: Haryana Khaps

To foster peace and brotherhood in the state which is caught in the midst of communal tensions, various khap heads, farmer leaders and social outfits on Saturday held a ‘Sarv dharma samelan’ (all religion conference) in Jind’s Uchana and passed several resolutions. After the communal violence in Nuh, Rapid Action Force(RAF) has been deployed at Gurugram-Sohna road in Badshahpur village to maintain law and order, in Gurugram, India, on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

They also took out a march in Uchana and raised slogans of unity.

In the meeting, heads and representatives of Kandela khap, Binain Khap, Majra, Ujhana, Narwana, Thuwa, Chahal, Mor, Daharan, Khera khap and farmers leaders from Sanyukt Kisan Morcha and Akhil Bhartiya Kisan Sabha and former army personnel were present.

Azad Palwa, a farmer leader from Jind, said they passed several resolutions, including ban on RSS, Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad, ensuring unity of all religions, refraining the telecast of communally-coloured debates.

“We will run a campaign in the villages to appraise people about the agendas of some outfits that are dividing people in the name of religion with an aim to garner votes during next year’s elections,” he added.

Suresh Koth, a senior farmer leader of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha, said there are 70-odd active khaps in Haryana, all of which are standing in solidarity with people of Nuh.

“People of Nuh are our brothers and they have a history of participating in the freedom movement,” he added.

He further added that a mahapanchayat has been called at Hisar’s Bass village on August 9 to decide the future course of action.

“We will not allow Haryana’s soil to be used to divide people on the lines of caste and religion,” he added.

Om Prakash Kendela, who heads the Kandela khap, said the Haryana government was protecting Monu Manesar, an accused in the killing of two Muslim men. “If Monu Manesar was arrested before he made the derogatory videos, these clashes may not have happened. Law and order has completely collapsed in Haryana,” he added.

Firoj Khan, who attended the samelan, thanked Khaps and farmers unions for extending support to them.

“The khaps have saved Haryana from burning as they foiled the agenda of some outfits. Our community also wants to stay in harmony with the others. The accused have no caste and no religion. Strict action should be taken against those involved in the communal incidents,” he added.

