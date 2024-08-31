Kharar police to quiz Bajwa Developers MD

Jarnail Singh Bajwa, the managing director of Bajwa Developers Private Limited, who was arrested in connection with a two-year-old case in which he was declared a proclaimed offender (PO), was produced in court on Friday. Jarnail Singh Bajwa, the managing director of Bajwa Developers Private Limited was arrested in connection with a two-year-old case in which he was declared a proclaimed offender (PO). (HT File)

He was initially sent to judicial custody, but was subsequently taken into custody by Kharar City police in another case involving investor fraud.

On Friday, after a medical examination at the Phase-6 civil hospital, he was produced before a Mohali court, where he was sent to judicial custody. However, Kharar police, who were also hunting for Bajwa in connection with a separate FIR, arrested him immediately after the court’s decision and took him to the Kharar City police station.

Kharar police had registered FIR number 215 against Bajwa in 2023 for cheating investors.

Bajwa, who is named in over 50 cases of cheating investors, has been declared a PO in multiple cases.

His arrest on Thursday came in a case filed on April 18, 2022, under Section 174-A of the Indian Penal Code (failure of a proclaimed offender to appear before court). The case was registered following a complaint by Judicial Magistrate First Class (JMIC) Ravtesh Inderjit Singh, who informed the Sohana station house officer that Bajwa had been declared a PO on April 1, 2022, in a case involving GMADA vs. Bajwa Developers.