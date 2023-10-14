Kharar Triple Murder: Brother had pre-planned the killings, say police

Preliminary investigations into the murders of a software engineer, his wife and infant son in Kharar by his younger brother, pointed out that it was a pre-planned murder. In initial questioning, Lakhvir told the police that his family used to humiliate him for not earning well, thus he along with his accomplice, executed the murder. (iStock)

Police had arrested Lakhvir Singh, 25, for killing his brother Satvir Singh, 32, a software engineer, his wife Amandeep Kaur, 29, a homemaker, and their two-year-old son. All of them resided in Global City Colony, Harlalpur village, Jhungian Road, Kharar.

“It was a pre-planned murder by accused, who committed the crime out of sibling rivalry. Lakhvir was being ill-treated by family as he did menial jobs and his brother, a software engineer, got all the attention,” said Karan Sandhu, deputy superintendent of police (DSP), Kharar.

“Lakhvir and his accomplice both committed the murders and then dumped the bodies in the canal,” Sandhu added.

In initial questioning, Lakhvir told the police that his family used to humiliate him for not earning well, thus he along with his accomplice, executed the murder.

Accomplice yet to be arrested

The accused Lakhvir Singh,25, on Friday was produced before the court in Kharar and sent to six-day police custody.

His accomplice identified as Ram Swaroop, alias Gurpreet Singh Bunty is yet to be arrested.

The police had fished out the body of Amandeep Kaur from Morinda last night while the body of her 2-year-old son was fished out on Friday from Khanori and a hunt is on to find Sativir’s body.

Accused removed DVR first to dodge police

The investigation pointed out that the accused had removed the digital video recorder (DVR) to avoid CCTV footage. “They removed the DVR and waited for his sister to go to their village before executing the murders,” added DSP Sandhu.

As per police, Lakhvir had murdered his brother and sister in law and dumped their bodies in a canal in Ropar on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday, while the 2-year-old nephew was alive when the accused threw him into the canal.

Initial reports pointed out that Amandeep was first strangulated while Satvir was killed after he returned home from office. The accused used Satvir’s vehicle to transport the bodies. The police are yet to recover the vehicle.

