Khattar calls on five-time former Punjab CM Badal in hospital

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar met former five-time Punjab CM Parkash Singh Badal and enquired after his health at a private hospital in Mohali on Monday.

In a release, hospital authorities said that 94-year-old Badal’s condition “continues to be stable”. The Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) patriarch was admitted to the hospital two days ago following gastric problems.

In a short video clip released by the Haryana government, Khattar is seen greeting Badal, who was seen sitting on a chair in the hospital room.

“Mr Parkash S Badal continues to be stable,” mentions a message by the hospital authorities issuing a health update on Twitter.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished Badal a speedy recovery. “Praying for the good health and speedy recovery of Shri Parkash Singh Badal Ji,” he tweeted. The Shiromani Akali Dal and the BJP have been political allies at the Centre and the state barring the last elections in February in the run-up to which, the SAD opted out of the National Democratic Alliance over the farmers’ agitation.

A week ago, Badal was admitted to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh, for a day after he complained of pain in the chest and abdomen.