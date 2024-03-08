 Khattar inaugurates developmental projects worth over ₹4,200 crore - Hindustan Times
News / Cities / Chandigarh / Khattar inaugurates developmental projects worth over 4,200 crore

Khattar inaugurates developmental projects worth over 4,200 crore

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Mar 08, 2024 09:18 AM IST

“We will in May-June inaugurate the development project that we have started,” said chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday at Indradhanush Stadium in Panchkula during the virtual inauguration and foundation stone laying of 679 projects worth more than ₹3,623 crore across all 22 districts along with the launch of the Haryana Antyodaya Parivar Parivahan Yojana (HAPPY) at a total cost of ₹600 crore.

"We continue to engage in discussions with the people of Punjab regarding farmers' issues. Recently, we had a conversation with some individuals during which we advised them to encourage the Punjab government to replicate the agricultural initiatives implemented by Haryana," Khattar added.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurates development works in Panchkula on Thursday. (Sant Arora /HT)
Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar inaugurates development works in Panchkula on Thursday. (Sant Arora /HT)

Among the 20 major projects are the foundation stone laying for a four-lane elevated road on the Delhi-Agra-Delhi Vadodara Expressway Ballabgarh Mohana Road in Faridabad costing 214 crore, foundation stone of flyover from Khalsa Chowk to Haryana Nursing Home in Karnal to be built at a cost of 127 crore, inauguration of canal-based water supply scheme for 61 villages at Ateli Mandi in Mahendragarh at a cost of 114 crore, inauguration of water supply scheme for 35 villages in Nimar Badhesara of Charkhi Dadri at a cost of 112 crore, Fatehabad jail to be built at a cost of 100 crore, laying the foundation stone of Transport Bhawan to be built at a cost of 87 crore in Panchkula, construction of HL bridge on Yamuna river to connect Bilaspur to Khojkipur at a cost of 87 crore, foundation stone of flyover at Sukhpura Chowk in Rohtak at a cost of 65 crore, Old Housing Board Colony at a cost of 61 crore, foundation stone of construction of 126 new houses in Nuh, strengthening of Jhajjar-Kosli road at a cost of 60 crore and Dr BR Ambedkar National Law University at a cost of 59 crore. The CM unveiled 59 upgraded model playway schools.

