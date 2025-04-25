Khattar, politicians meet Vinay Narwal’s family; Karnal mourns loss

Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday met the family of slain Naval Lieutenant Vinay Narwal to pay his condolences. Union Minister Manohar Lal meets family members of Indian Navy officer Vinay Narwal, who was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, in Karnal on Thursday. (Sourced)

Khattar, an MP from Karnal, spoke to the family on Wednesday. During his meeting with the family, an emotional moment was witnessed at Vinay’s residence, when Khattar hugged his grandfather Hawa Singh and both were teary-eyed.

Speaking to reporters, he said that the whole world is supporting India in its fight against terrorism and after a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security, the Ministry of External Affairs has taken some extreme steps against Pakistan.

“The Attari border has been closed. No Pakistani citizen will be given visa and those who have already come to India on visa have been asked to leave by May 1. The Indus Water Treaty has been suspended. Pakistan should not take it lightly. Today, the countries of the world are with us against terrorism. India will definitely do whatever it can to avenge the incident,” he added.

Khattar, former two-time Haryana CM, said that the country has witnessed a unique development this time, Kashmir having condemned this act of terrorism and many markets were shut.

The minister said that he will speak to the chief minister to ensure that all honour that Vinay deserves is extended.

Khattar was joined by BJP MLAs Jagmohan Anand, Yogender Rana, Ramkumar Kashyap and Parmod Vij, BJP district president Parveen Lather and others.

Congress stands with Modi government: Deepender Hooda

Congress’ Rohtak MP Deepender Hooda also met the family members of Vinay and paid his tributes.

He demanded that the Union government take strict action in response to this attack and said that the entire nation is united in this, rising above party.

“The enemies of the country and the killers of humanity should not be spared under any circumstances. The government should take the strictest steps. Our party will support whatever steps the government takes to crush terrorism. This incident has shaken the soul of every countryman. India knows how to give a reply,” he added.

Ambala MP Varun Mullana, MLA Induraj Narwal, former MLAs Sumita Singh and Balbir Balmiki, Haryana Youth Congress chief Divyanshu Buddhiraja and former deputy mayor Manoj Wadhwa were present.

Rajya Sabha MPs Randeep Surjewala and Kartik Sharma, Farmer leader Gurnam Singh Charuni and others also met the family members at their residence.

Markets close, candle marches, protests held

On the day, several activities were organised by social and political groups to pay their respects to Vinay and condemn the attack.

Various religious groups and social clubs took out a huge candle march in the town with posters and flags. A hawan yagya was also held by the members of Arya Samaj.

The Karnal mobile and accessories market was kept closed for one hour during the day and a protest march was held.

Students of Tagore Bal Niketan School and others observed a silent protest by tying a black ribbon and offering prayers.

On Friday, the merchants of the Karan Gate and adjoining markets will observe a complete shutdown till 1 pm.