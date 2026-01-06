Khattar reviews power projects in Chenab basin, directs expedition of work

Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday reviewed various power projects in Chenab basin before returning to New Delhi from his two-day visit that began on Sunday. Union minister of power Manohar Lal Khattar inspects and reviews the progress of the Kiru (624 MW) and Kwar (540 MW) hydroelectric projects, in Kishtwar on Monday. (ANi)

Khattar directed National Hydroelectric Power Corporation (NHPC) and agencies engaged to construct hydel power projects to expedite pace of work and ensure timely completion.

It was first ever visit of a Union power minister to review power projects following Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 last year that left 26 people, including 25 tourists and a local guide dead and PM Modi’s punitive action against Islamabad when he suspended Indus Waters Treaty.

“On the second day of the Jammu and Kashmir visit, today an inspection of the 1,000 MW Pakal Dul Power Station located in Kishtwar district was conducted. During the inspection, an in-depth observation and detailed review of the power station’s operational status, safety arrangements, production capacity, and technical activities was carried out in the presence of senior officials,” Khattar posted on X.

“As one of the ambitious energy infrastructure projects in the region, the Pakal Dul Hydroelectric Project will play an important role in the all-round development of Jammu and Kashmir in the times to come,” he added.

The Union power minister also wrote, “An inspection and review on the progress of Kiru (624 MW) and Kwar (540 MW) hydroelectric projects located in Kishtwar was conducted. Necessary directives were issued to the officials and engineers to ensure the completion of work in these two important projects in accordance with high quality, safety standards, and the stipulated timeline.”

“These projects will not only establish a new benchmark in the production of green and renewable energy in Jammu and Kashmir but will also strengthen regional development and infrastructure, thereby creating direct and indirect employment opportunities for the local people,” he added.

On Sunday, Khattar had reviewed 690 MW Salal hydroelectric project, conducted aerial survey of 1856 MW Sawalkote project and then visited 850 MW Ratle project.

Khattar expressed satisfaction over pace of work in various ongoing projects and hoped that they will be completed on time.

He again reiterated PM Modi’s stand that India has kept flawed IWT 1960 in abeyance post Pahalgam terror attack on April 22 last year and doesn’t bother about objections being raised by Pakistan. “We will use the water of Chenab and other rivers for the welfare of our people to the optimum,” he said.

At Delhi, Khattar said that all power projects in Jammu and Kashmir, including major hydroelectric projects in Kishtwar, were progressing strictly as per their stipulated timelines. He asserted that long-pending issues which had earlier hampered their speedy implementation have now been resolved.

The union power minister highlighted his visits to the Ratle project, Salal project (Stages I and II), and Sawalkot project. “The work on all four major projects has gained momentum and is now firmly back on track,” he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had laid the foundation stones of Pakal Dul, Kiru and Kwar hydel power projects on May 19, 2018, February 3, 2019 and April 22, 2022, respectively.

Put together, Pakal Dul (1,000 MW), Kiru (624 MW), Kwar (540 MW), and Ratle (850 MW) have a total capacity of 3014 MW of hydel power.

These projects are expected to generate over 10,541 million units (MU) of electricity annually.​