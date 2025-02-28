Khattar’s remarks on deportees ‘inhuman’, ‘insult to youth’: Surjewala

A day after Union power minister Manohar Lal Khattar said there should be no sympathy towards the deportees from United States as they all went illegally, Congress’ Rajya Sabha MP Randeep Singh Surjewala on Thursday termed the comment as inhuman and as an insult to the youth. Surjewala criticised Khattar’s statement and said that the comment is not only inhumane, but such statements by BJP leaders insult and mock the dreams of our youth (HT File)

Khattar, an MP from Karnal seat, was in the town to address a press conference, when he also spoke regarding the recent deportations from the US.

Surjewala criticised Khattar’s statement and said that the comment is not only inhumane, but such statements by BJP leaders insult and mock the dreams of our youth, who sold everything and went abroad in search of bread and are being sent back home in handcuffs after losing everything.

The Congress leader also took a jab at Khattar calling the deportees criminals.

“Our children who went abroad in search of livelihood are not criminals. These are those honest youths who, on not getting work in the state and the country, crossed the seven seas so that they could live a life of respect. Our youths who went abroad did not do anything wrong,” Surjewala said.

He further said that the youth who are being forcibly sent back do need sympathy, but more than that they need the help of the government and its representatives.

“Why is the Modi government unable to speak out against the insult of its citizens, when even a small country like Colombia did not allow its citizens to be handcuffed and sent the US plane back? Why is the US unable to do the same with the citizens of China and Russia - because their leaders are strongly telling the US their point,” he added.