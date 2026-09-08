Ludhiana Bhai Randhir Singh Academy clinched both the Under-14 and Under-17 boys’ kho-kho titles in Ludhiana-1 on the third day of the Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan 2026 Block Level Games on Tuesday. {Khedan Watan Punjab Diyan} Day 3 Bhai Randhir Singh Academy clinches double kho-kho titles

The games were held across four blocks of the district — Ludhiana-1, Malaud, Mullanpur and Machhiwara — with participants competing in athletics, volleyball, kho-kho and other sporting disciplines.

In Ludhiana-1, the competitions were held at Government Senior Secondary School. Kuldeep Singh Ghawaddi, chairman, Sports Board, constituency Gill, attended the event as chief guest and encouraged the participants.

In volleyball, BCM Lalto Kalan won the Under-14 boys’ title, while Village Dhadra and Village Manakwal finished first in the Under-17 and Under-21 boys’ categories respectively. Guru Gobind Singh School emerged winners in the Under-14 girls’ category, while BCM Lalto Kalan claimed the Under-17 girls’ title.

The athletics events in Ludhiana-1 saw Balraj Singh secure the top spot in the Under-14 boys’ 60m and long jump, while Aryan Gupta topped the 600m heat and Kuldeep won the shot put. In the girls’ Under-14 category, Aania Sharma finished first in the 60m and 600m, Drishti Bind won the long jump and Kamaljit Kaur topped the shot put.

At Malaud, the competitions were held at Government Senior Secondary School, Siad. Anshvir Singh won the Under-14 boys’ 60m, Bhav Joshi finished first in the 600m and Udaypratap Singh topped the long jump. Among the girls, Navrajdeep Kaur won the 60m and long jump, while Uma Kumari finished first in the 600m.

At Mullanpur, the events were held at the Late C Sarabjit Singh Sidhu Memorial Sports Stadium. Ekamjot Singh topped the Under-14 boys’ 60m heat, Arjun won the 600m and Rajpreet Singh finished first in the long jump.

In the girls’ category, Arshnoor Grewal won the 60m and long jump, Manpreet Kaur topped the 600m and Kavita secured first place in the shot put.

At Machhiwara, competitions were held at Guru Gobind Singh Stadium. Jasraj Singh won the Under-14 boys’ 60m, Vivek Kumar topped the 600m heat and Sukhman Singh finished first in the long jump. In the girls’ events, Pawandeep Kaur topped both the 60m and 600m, Jaskaran Kaur won the shot put and Angelpreet Kaur finished first in the long jump.