Kin of farmers who died during farm stir get job letters

Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Friday distributed appointment letters to 30 persons from the families of farmers, who had lost their lives during the stir against the farm laws. Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian

He said that 25 will serve as clerks, while five have been appointed as sewadars in the agriculture and farmers’ welfare department. Additionally, job letters were handed over to eight other persons, including two veterinary inspectors and four clerks. Three clerks are being appointed on compassionate grounds, in the animal husbandry department and two stenographers received appointment letters in the dairy development department.

Khudian said the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has provided 44,974 government jobs in various departments to date.

Director, agriculture, Jaswant Singh, director, animal husbandry Dr Gursharanjit Singh Bedi, and director, dairy development, Kuldeep Singh were among those present on the occasion.