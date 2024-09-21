Menu Explore
Search Search
Saturday, Sep 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Kin of farmers who died during farm stir get job letters

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Sep 21, 2024 05:20 AM IST

Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian says 25 will serve as clerks, while five have been appointed as sewadars in the agriculture and farmers’ welfare department. Additionally, job letters were handed over to eight other persons, including two veterinary inspectors and four clerks.

Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian on Friday distributed appointment letters to 30 persons from the families of farmers, who had lost their lives during the stir against the farm laws.

Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian
Agriculture minister Gurmeet Singh Khudian

He said that 25 will serve as clerks, while five have been appointed as sewadars in the agriculture and farmers’ welfare department. Additionally, job letters were handed over to eight other persons, including two veterinary inspectors and four clerks. Three clerks are being appointed on compassionate grounds, in the animal husbandry department and two stenographers received appointment letters in the dairy development department.

Khudian said the Bhagwant Mann-led Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government has provided 44,974 government jobs in various departments to date.

Director, agriculture, Jaswant Singh, director, animal husbandry Dr Gursharanjit Singh Bedi, and director, dairy development, Kuldeep Singh were among those present on the occasion.

See more
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, September 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On