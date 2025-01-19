Kiran Bedi’s book ‘Fearless Governance’ released in Punjabi

Former Puducherry lieutenant governor Kiran Bedi on Saturday launched the Punjabi version of her book ‘Fearless Governance’ at her alma mater Saroop Rani Government College here. Former Puducherry LG Kiran Bedi during the launch of the Punjabi version of her book, ‘Fearless Governance’ at her alma mater Saroop Rani Government College in Amritsar on Saturday. (Sameer Sehgal/HT)

Titled ‘Nidar Prashasan’ in Punjabi, the book is based on the ground realities of nearly five years of service of Bedi as LG and her experience of 40 years in the Indian Police Service (IPS).

Bedi, the first woman IPS of India, was accompanied by senior journalist Arvind Chhabra, who translated the book into Punjabi and retired principal Urmil Khairah, who was one of her mentors during her graduation years at the book release event. College principal Parminder Kaur was also present.

The event featured an interactive session where Bedi shared insights and themes from her book. She also shared her memories connected with her college life and described how she faced challenges while handling the political turmoil witnessed in Puducherry during her tenure.

She expressed gratitude to the college for laying the foundation stones of her illustrious career, including her achievement of becoming the first woman IPS officer.