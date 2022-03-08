Kisan leaders warn of another farmer protest-like stir over amendments in BBMB rules

The recent Union government notification amending the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) rules triggered resentment as office bearers of Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) asked its workers to gear up for yet another protest akin to the one carried out against the farm laws.

Addressing the protest at a bus stop near Bharat Nagar Chowk, farmer leader Balbir Singh Rajewal said it was a direct attack on the sovereign status of the state, adding, “The Bhakra dam was constructed with the tax-paying citizens’ money and not from the funds allotted from the central pool.”

“Following the reorganisation of Punjab on November 1, 1966, and the creation of the state of Haryana, the Bhakra Beas Management Board was constituted. On May 15, 1976, when the Beas Projects Works were completed and handed over, the Bhakra Management Board was renamed as Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB). Since then, BBMB regulates supply of water and power to Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Delhi and Chandigarh,” he added.

Rajewal further said the increasing hold of the central government is also a matter of concern, adding the move of appointing officials and doctors from any part of the country completely violates the agreement of joint capital of Punjab and Haryana with 60-40 share.

Addressing the gathering, Bharatiya Kisan Union Kadian president Harmeet Singh Kadian said the BJP-led union government is slowly taking control of state’s resources, adding, “The central government’s interference in BBMB is completely unconstitutional. The government knows that they have done something wrong that is the reason why they have deployed central paramilitary forces at BBMB and relieved the Punjab police.”

“Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) is the next target. Now people from other states, especially those from non- technical and scientific background, are being appointed in PAU to tilt the power balance,” Kadian said.

Bhartiya Arthik Party (BAP) president Tarun Jain Bawa, who contested the state assembly elections on the SSM ticket, said “Already the state industry is reeling under heavy power tariff and any other infringement would completely wipe-out the industry from Punjab.”

Non-politico SKM hold separate meeting

Later during the evening farmers’ organisations of Punjab, excluding those who contested elections, held a meeting in Ludhiana and announced that SKM will first submit the memorandum to governor Banwarilal Purohit and if the demands are not fulfilled, they will intensify their protest.

The meeting was led by Krantikari Kisan Union representative Dr Darshan Pal Singh, BKU (Sidhupur) state president Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Parminder Singh Pal Majra.

Dr Darshan Pal said before handing over the memorandum to the governor on March 25, the meeting of farmers organisations of Punjab and Haryana will be held on March 14 in Delhi.

“As the issue of BBMB is concerned with both states, the farmers from Haryana will also join us and then on March 25 we will reach Chandigarh with a huge gathering to submit the memorandum,” Pal added.

Dallewal, meanwhile, added that the memorandum will not only address the issue of BBMB but will also address other issues such as tampering with the history of Sikhs and Punjab in textbooks.

The farmer leader spoke against the BJP-led central government for not taking any action to form a committee on MSP and punish the accused of Lakhimpur Kheri incident. Other leaders added that they will also submit a memorandum to the new chief minister of Punjab immediately after the oath-taking ceremony.