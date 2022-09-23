Kisan Mela: Heavy security on PAU campus for CM’s visit

After being held online for the past two years amid the pandemic, the Punjab Agricultural University “Kisan Mela” (PAU) will finally be held in physical mode on the varsity’s premises from Friday onwards.

The theme of the two-day event is “come, let’s save youth, farming and natural resources of Punjab”. Chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann will be the chief guest on Day 1 and is scheduled to address the farmers. Farmers’ welfare minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal and animal husbandry minister Laljit Singh Bhullar will be the guests of honour on the occasion.

Ahead of CM’s visit, heavy police force has been deployed at every nook and corner of the university, as preparations were in full swing on Thursday. Authorities stated that the university campus is decked up to welcome the farmers, who are expected to turn up in large numbers.

PAU vice-chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal said that the kisan mela was started in 1967 and is an important event to enable transfer of knowledge regarding new technology to farmers. It plays a key role in the dissemination of improved knowledge, he added.

GADVASU’s Pashu Palan mela to focus on scientific interventions

Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU) will also be organising ‘Pashu Palan mela’ in physical mode after the gap of three years on Friday.

The theme of this year’s mela will be ‘Vigiyan da Fado Larh, Sikhran te Jao Charh’ (with scientific intervention, one can touch the summit).

VIce-chancellor of the university, Dr Inderjeet Singh, stated that the mela will be a centre of attraction for not only livestock, fisheries poultry, goat and pig farmers, but also for children, youth, senior citizens and women as items will be presented to cater to all sections.

He added that the Pashu Palan Mela will be more useful for students of vocational courses studying animal husbandry and rural culture, as they will get more valuable information about the latest advancement in fields like animal husbandry, dairying and fisheries.

The college of fisheries will display latest technology for fish farming in freshwater, saline water, ornamental fish culture, aquarium fabrication, fish processing and value addition. Ornamental fish, aquarium plants and fish products will also be available for sale.

Police chalk out parking plan

The traffic police have chalked out a special plan as heavy flow of traffic is expected on Ludhiana-Ferozepur Road amid the Kisan Mela and Pashu Palan Mela. Traffic cops and commuters are already facing problems due to ongoing development work on the stretch.

According to the traffic police officials, adequate parking arrangements have been made inside the university campus for visitors as well as for the special guests. Apart from security forces, traffic personnel have been deployed within as well as outside the campus to maintain flow of traffic.

Assistant commissioner of police (traffic-1) Charanjiv Lamba said that three entry points — Gate 1 (opposite Surya Complex on Ferozepur Road), Gate 5 (opposite Gurudwara Nanaksar) and Gate 8 (along South City Road), have been designated for the entry of visitors.