‘Kitchen on wheels’ for cops on special duty in Sangrur

Published on Nov 08, 2022

“There are a lot of dharnas and VVIP duties going on in Sangrur. They remain on duties for hours and did not get time to have any meal.To resolve that problem, we have started ‘Kitchen on Wheels’ initiative,” said SSP

From now on, cops deployed at VVIP duties and protests in Sangrur will no longer remain hungry. They will get the fresh and hot food as the district police have launched ‘Kitchen on wheels’ to prepare and distribute meals and tea to police personnel. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

From now on, cops deployed at VVIP duties and protests in the district will no longer remain hungry. They will get the fresh and hot food as the district police have launched a mobile kitchen van to prepare and distribute meals and tea to police personnel.

“As we all know that there are a lot of dharnas and VVIP duties going on in Sangrur and the force is always on their toes. They remain on duties for hours and did not get time to have any meal. There was always a problem for the preparation and distribution of food at different places. To resolve that problem, we have started ‘Kitchen on Wheels’ initiative,” said SSP Mandeep Singh Sidhu.

“This small effort will be useful for the force and will boost their morale,” the SSP added.

Tuesday, November 08, 2022
