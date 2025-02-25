Menu Explore
Komal Mittal is Mohali DC

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
Feb 25, 2025 09:42 AM IST

T Benith, a 2018-batch IAS officer, who was serving as Mohali municipal commissioner, has been appointed as Barnala deputy commissioner, in place of Poonamdeep Kaur.

Komal Mittal, a 2014-batch IAS officer, has been appointed the new deputy commissioner (DC) of Mohali, replacing Aashika Jain, who will now take over as Hoshiarpur DC.

Komal Mittal, a 2014-batch IAS officer, has been appointed the new deputy commissioner (DC) of Mohali. (HT File)
The Mohali MC chief’s position has gone to 2016-batch IAS officer Parminder Pal Singh, who was serving as project director, World Bank Project, department of school education-cum-special secretary, and managing director, PUNCOM.

Viraj Shyamkarn Tidke, a 2018-batch IAS officer, who was serving as ADC (general) in Mohali has now been appointed as Malerkotla DC in place of IAS Palavi.

