Komal Mittal is Mohali DC

Komal Mittal, a 2014-batch IAS officer, has been appointed the new deputy commissioner (DC) of Mohali, replacing Aashika Jain, who will now take over as Hoshiarpur DC. Komal Mittal, a 2014-batch IAS officer, has been appointed the new deputy commissioner (DC) of Mohali. (HT File)

T Benith, a 2018-batch IAS officer, who was serving as Mohali municipal commissioner, has been appointed as Barnala deputy commissioner, in place of Poonamdeep Kaur.

The Mohali MC chief’s position has gone to 2016-batch IAS officer Parminder Pal Singh, who was serving as project director, World Bank Project, department of school education-cum-special secretary, and managing director, PUNCOM.

Viraj Shyamkarn Tidke, a 2018-batch IAS officer, who was serving as ADC (general) in Mohali has now been appointed as Malerkotla DC in place of IAS Palavi.