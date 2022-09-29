Kotkapura police firing case: Kunwar raises questions over SIT probe

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA and retired IPS officer Kunwar Vijay Partap Singh on Thursday raised questions over the investigation being carried out by the Punjab Police Special Investigation Team (SIT) in the 2015 Kotkapura police firing case. Speaking in the state assembly during zero hour, Kunwar Vijay claimed that the SIT headed by additional director general of police (ADGP) LK Yadav had summoned (Shiromani Akali Dal president) Sukhbir Singh Badal to appear before it on September 14, but there was no questioning done and he was fed chai-pakoras (tea and fritters) and sent back.

He also hit out at the previous Congress government headed by Capt Amarinder Singh over the process followed to appoint Yadav as the head of the SIT to investigate the incident. He said the court had issued the orders for posting an ADGP-rank officer. Yadav was then promoted to the rank of ADGP from the rank of inspector general (IG) by the Amarinder Singh government so that he could be posted as the head of the SIT, he alleged. Kunwar Vijay was part of an earlier SIT, which was replaced by the one headed by Yadav. The Amarinder government had formed the SIT led by Yadav in 2021. After Kunwar Vijay named Sukhbir Badal in the House, SAD member Sukhwinder Kumar Sukhi sought permission from the speaker to rebut the AAP legislator’s claims. He got up a few times, but did not get permission. The Akali MLA, along with two other party legislators, then walked out of the House to show his protest.