Kullu: 126MW Larji hydel project running at full capacity

The 126 MW Larji Hydroelectric Power Project in Himachal’s Kullu district, which suffered extensive damage in the 2023 floods, has been restored and fully operational, according to a press statement by the state government’s information and public relations department. The project was damaged in floods from the Beas river on July 9 and July 10, 2023. (HT File)

Officials said all three turbines, Unit 1, 2 and 3, are now running. The project was damaged in floods from the Beas river on July 9 and July 10, 2023.

The project’s revival, completed in less than two years, was made possible through the timely intervention of the state government, the press statement said, adding that the government initially allocated ₹25 crore for restoration, followed by ₹35 crore and another ₹185.87 crore for the complete rehabilitation of the project.

Chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu commended the engineers and staff of the Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) for their efforts.

Unit 1 of the power project was restarted on January 15, 2024, and synchronised with the power grid on May 2, 2024, followed by restoration of Unit 2 on August 9, 2024, and Unit 3 on January 17, 2025.

The 2023 floods had led to heavy muck deposits inside the turbines, rendering them inoperable for months. The debris was removed manually as mechanical removal was deemed not feasible.

Officials said several preventive measures have been implemented to safeguard the project from future natural calamities. Slope stabilisation work, including installation of cable nets and rockfall barriers, has been completed near the surge shaft gates and is underway at the powerhouse entrance to mitigate risks from landslides and debris.

A hinged gate has been installed at the main access tunnel (MAT) to prevent water ingress during floods, the press statement added. A similar gate is being constructed at the emergency exit tunnel (EET).